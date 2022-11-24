ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 4 of Playoffs

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

The semi-finals of the TSSAA playoff will take place this weekend. Here are our must-watch games to watch for the Middle Tennessee area.

Friday, November 25, 2022

Maryville (10-3) @ Oakland (12-1)

These two teams have played many times in the postseason. The all-time record between them is 5-5. The Patriots have ended Maryville’s season for the last two years.

Page (11-2) @ Henry County (11-2)

The Patriots are coming off an emotional win over Nolensville last week. They’re taking on a Henry County team who topped their region.

Beech (12-1) @ Bartlett (11-2)

Beech took care of business last week against Cane Ridge. They’re traveling west to the Memphis area to take on the Panthers. Bartlett has beaten Brentwood and Germantown so far this postseason.

East Nashville (11-2) @ Covington (11-2)

East Nashville won their first eight games this year. They’ve scored 80 points so far in the playoffs. Covington is hosting the Eagles. They are representing 3A, Region 7.

Pearl-Cohn (11-2) @ Haywood (13-0)

This is a huge matchup for 4A football. Both squads won their regions and dominated their two playoff games.

