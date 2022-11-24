Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen below one million for the first time in two months, with most parts of the country continuing to see a drop in levels of the virus.Hospital admissions and deaths are also on a downwards trend, with health experts linking the decrease to the roll-out of booster doses of vaccine.Only in Northern Ireland are infections not showing a clear fall, with signs the recent drop has levelled off.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 972,400 in the week to November 15, down 14%...

2 DAYS AGO