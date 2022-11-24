Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
China's daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began
China's daily COVID cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving grueling lockdowns and travel restrictions. The numbers are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the caseloads seen in...
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Clayton News Daily
Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.
americanmilitarynews.com
Workers clash with police as hundreds protest at iPhone plant in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Workers clashed with authorities at Taiwan-invested iPhone maker Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou Wednesday, as hundreds of laborers staged a protest over delayed bonus payments amid mounting anger at China’s zero-COVID policy.
Clayton News Daily
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
straightarrownews.com
Black Friday amid inflation; frustration over China COVID lockdowns
Americans take part in Black Friday amid record inflation; Musk grants Twitter amnesty; and Covid lockdown frustrations are growing in China. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Black Friday begins amid record inflation. It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and Americans...
Fauci says ‘we need to keep the politics out of’ investigating COVID origins
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s outgoing chief medical adviser, on Sunday urged officials to “keep the politics out of” investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China. Speaking with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci said he is keeping an open mind, but he reiterated that the evidence is “quite strong” that the virus…
Clayton News Daily
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
With a blinding yellow flash and a concussion that shakes bones, K9 self-propelled howitzers launch artillery shells onto a hill that's just been hit by rockets fired from helicopters. Then K2 tanks roar in, speeding up roads and firing as they go. This is part of DX Korea, a four-day...
Costa Rica rallies to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E of World Cup
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan at the World Cup
UK Covid-19 infections fall below one million for first time in two months
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen below one million for the first time in two months, with most parts of the country continuing to see a drop in levels of the virus.Hospital admissions and deaths are also on a downwards trend, with health experts linking the decrease to the roll-out of booster doses of vaccine.Only in Northern Ireland are infections not showing a clear fall, with signs the recent drop has levelled off.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 972,400 in the week to November 15, down 14%...
9to5Mac
Mass resignations of iPhone workers after unrest, with report of 30% production loss
There have been mass resignations of iPhone workers following the recent unrest at the plant, caused by Foxconn failing to pay the promised recruitment bonuses, and growing fears about the COVID-19 outbreak within the plant. More than 20,000 new hires are said to have left. An internal estimate reportedly says...
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
US News and World Report
New Zealand House Prices Forecast to Drop 18% From Peak: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Zealand's house prices are forecast to fall more than previously thought this year and next with a peak-to-trough slump of 18% as aggressive interest rate hikes weaken an already-slowing housing market, a Reuters poll found. Average house prices in the country rose by more than 40%...
msn.com
High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK
It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
Unemployment Claims To Highest Total Since August
This month, the U.S. has recorded 240,000 unemployment claims. In comparison, the Labor Department recorded more unemployment claims in November than in any month since August. Furthermore, the four-week unemployment claim average has increased by 5,500 within the last week. Despite the rising unemployment claims, President Joe Biden remains optimistic...
The Inflation Danger of 2023
Next year will see greater inflation than many optimists believe today. This will be evident by early in the new year.
Jalopnik
Gas and Oil Prices Dip in Time for Busiest Travel Day of the Year
It’s the busiest travel day of the year, so there’s no better time to bring back our old pal: Gas Price Watch. According to AAA, The average price of a gallon of gas is now sitting at $3.61 per gallon across the country, which is down 13 cents from just a week ago. A lot of that can be chalked up to a recently-plummeting crude oil price. It’s currently hovering around $80 per barrel.
