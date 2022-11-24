ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

China's daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began

China's daily COVID cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving grueling lockdowns and travel restrictions. The numbers are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the caseloads seen in...
Clayton News Daily

Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.
americanmilitarynews.com

Workers clash with police as hundreds protest at iPhone plant in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Workers clashed with authorities at Taiwan-invested iPhone maker Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou Wednesday, as hundreds of laborers staged a protest over delayed bonus payments amid mounting anger at China’s zero-COVID policy.
Clayton News Daily

China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire

Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
AFP

Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
straightarrownews.com

Black Friday amid inflation; frustration over China COVID lockdowns

Americans take part in Black Friday amid record inflation; Musk grants Twitter amnesty; and Covid lockdown frustrations are growing in China. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Black Friday begins amid record inflation. It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and Americans...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Fauci says ‘we need to keep the politics out of’ investigating COVID origins

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s outgoing chief medical adviser, on Sunday urged officials to “keep the politics out of” investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China. Speaking with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci said he is keeping an open mind, but he reiterated that the evidence is “quite strong” that the virus…
The Independent

UK Covid-19 infections fall below one million for first time in two months

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen below one million for the first time in two months, with most parts of the country continuing to see a drop in levels of the virus.Hospital admissions and deaths are also on a downwards trend, with health experts linking the decrease to the roll-out of booster doses of vaccine.Only in Northern Ireland are infections not showing a clear fall, with signs the recent drop has levelled off.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 972,400 in the week to November 15, down 14%...
9to5Mac

Mass resignations of iPhone workers after unrest, with report of 30% production loss

There have been mass resignations of iPhone workers following the recent unrest at the plant, caused by Foxconn failing to pay the promised recruitment bonuses, and growing fears about the COVID-19 outbreak within the plant. More than 20,000 new hires are said to have left. An internal estimate reportedly says...
US News and World Report

New Zealand House Prices Forecast to Drop 18% From Peak: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Zealand's house prices are forecast to fall more than previously thought this year and next with a peak-to-trough slump of 18% as aggressive interest rate hikes weaken an already-slowing housing market, a Reuters poll found. Average house prices in the country rose by more than 40%...
msn.com

High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK

It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
defpen

Unemployment Claims To Highest Total Since August

This month, the U.S. has recorded 240,000 unemployment claims. In comparison, the Labor Department recorded more unemployment claims in November than in any month since August. Furthermore, the four-week unemployment claim average has increased by 5,500 within the last week. Despite the rising unemployment claims, President Joe Biden remains optimistic...
Jalopnik

Gas and Oil Prices Dip in Time for Busiest Travel Day of the Year

It’s the busiest travel day of the year, so there’s no better time to bring back our old pal: Gas Price Watch. According to AAA, The average price of a gallon of gas is now sitting at $3.61 per gallon across the country, which is down 13 cents from just a week ago. A lot of that can be chalked up to a recently-plummeting crude oil price. It’s currently hovering around $80 per barrel.
GEORGIA STATE

