ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Kaimukī Christmas parade returns Dec. 1

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LP6N_0jMAGJIB00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaimukī Christmas parade returns on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a three hiatus.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Chaminade University and St. Louis School and will move westbound on Wai’alae Ave. ending at Koko Head Ave.

“We are excited to welcome back kama’āina from around the island to help us kick off the holiday season in Kaimukī at one of our most beloved traditions – the KBPA Kaimukī Christmas Parade,” said Calvin Hara, KBPA president.

KBPA said that since the parade is moving westbound on Wai’alae Ave. that it will be best to view the parade from the makai [ocean] side of the street. Of course Santa will be in attendance along with a plethora of marching bands, scout packs, schools, businesses, walkers and trollies.

“We encourage our guests to come and enjoy the parade and after the event support many of our Kaimukī businesses – on Dec. 1 and throughout the holiday season – that make up what makes this place so special,” added Hara.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kaimukī Business & Professional Association would like to thank its Santa Sponsor: 3650 Wai’alae, and its Platinum Sponsors: Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, American Savings Bank, Better Homes and Gardens, Central Pacific Bank, Hawai’i Dachshund Rescue, HomeStreet Bank, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mango Tree Fitness and Martial Arts, Niu Honolulu and Real Estate Advantage Realty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honolulumagazine.com

“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu

The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds volunteer to serve Thanksgiving meals for the needy, homeless

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Hundreds of volunteers turned out this Thanksgiving day to feed the hungry and needy on Oahu. Dozens of companies also donated food, money and their time, including a Kalihi restaurant which resumed a family tradition of feeding the homeless in their neighborhood. “This is the first...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Visit These Christmas Bar Pop-Ups in Honolulu for Holiday Cheer

If you’ve been craving eggnog and wintry spiced rum punch, check out the Christmas spirits being served up at fun seasonal pop-up bars in Honolulu. Last year’s hit holiday pop-up, located inside Tiki’s Grill & Bar, returns this year with over-the-top floor-to-ceiling decorations, festive holiday drinks, charcuterie plates and desserts, and merry bartending elves. (Fun mocktails also will be available.) Note: This pop-up gets busy during prime evening hours, so be prepared for a wait, especially on the weekends.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Holiday sales continue on small business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26. Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction

The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
HALEIWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy