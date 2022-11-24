ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkrose shooting results in death, police investigating

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has reported a shooting on Wednesday night in the Parkrose neighborhood that resulted in a death.

At around 9 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to the shooting report on Northeast Glenn Widing Drive, and found the victim, who they later reported had died from the wound. Detectives from the Homicide Detail are currently on the scene to begin their investigation.

The area will be closed off and the identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Joe Corona at Jospeh.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov with reference to case number 22-312857.

This was the second of 2 homicides in Portland Wednesday night. The first happened in Southeast Portland around 8 p.m. That investigation is also ongoing.

