news3lv.com

Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday

ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 26

Increasing clouds this afternoon, otherwise quiet weather for the rest of the day through the evening. One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery …. A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

92 years ago gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ninety-two years ago, on Nov. 26 1930, legalized gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip. The Red Rooster was the first nightclub to open its doors to the public in Southern Nevada. The nightclub used to stand right where The Mirage is currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
LAS VEGAS, NV

