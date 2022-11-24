Read full article on original website
Early exit: Those leaving Las Vegas to beat holiday traffic finding congestion on I-15
Drivers leaving Las Vegas early for California on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding congestion on southbound Interstate 15.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 26
Increasing clouds this afternoon, otherwise quiet weather for the rest of the day through the evening. One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery …. A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
92 years ago gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ninety-two years ago, on Nov. 26 1930, legalized gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip. The Red Rooster was the first nightclub to open its doors to the public in Southern Nevada. The nightclub used to stand right where The Mirage is currently...
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash, Metro says
A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
Firefighters investigate building fire in east Las Vegas valley
Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire in the east valley.
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife: doc
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS said Friday.
Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
