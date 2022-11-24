Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Las Vegas police investigating homicide by Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street
A homicide is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.
One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash, Metro says
A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
8newsnow.com
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
Police investigate homicide that left one dead near West Hassell Avenue
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the hit and run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Halston Street. A Ford...
news3lv.com
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
Motorcycle crash blocks Eastern Avenue in Henderson
Southbound Eastern Avenue is closed between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Ione Road as investigators work at the scene of a crash.
Early exit: Those leaving Las Vegas to beat holiday traffic finding congestion on I-15
Drivers leaving Las Vegas early for California on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding congestion on southbound Interstate 15.
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 26
Increasing clouds this afternoon, otherwise quiet weather for the rest of the day through the evening. One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery …. A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
KTNV
Woman dead following multi-vehicle crash caused by drunk driver in Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on South Fort Apache Road, police say. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Fort Apache, south of Red Hills, in the second of three through travel lanes at approximately 10:58 p.m.
Comments / 1