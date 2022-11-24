ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 26

Increasing clouds this afternoon, otherwise quiet weather for the rest of the day through the evening. One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery …. A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy