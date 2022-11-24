ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.

Country Music Hall of Fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyhUV_0jMAFDxc00
photo by Jim Wood

222 5th Avenue South, Nashville

Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame on Friday and see the current exhibits for Martina McBride, Chris Stapleton, FGL and more. Afterward, buy a momento from your visit at the gift shop.

Learn more about the Country Music Hall of Fame here.

Opryland Hotel & Resort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpUoL_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Gaylord Opryland

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Opryland Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland during the Holiday season. Tour the hotel for free and see the over 2 million twinkling lights across the property. Other activities to enjoy while visiting the property include the ICE exhibit featuring Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, Arctic Plunge Snow Tubing and Ice Skating, a horse carriage ride around the property and so much more.

Visit their website for more information.

Franktown Festival of Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxBaK_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Franktown Festival of Lights

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Located at the Williamson County Ag Center, Franktown Festival of Lights offers daily viewings of the light spectacle from 5 pm -9 pm. the $30 per car admission helps support Franktown Open Hearts, a local organization serving inner-city youth and their families. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate.

Find tickets at www.FranktownLights.com .

SOAR Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImIXb_0jMAFDxc00
photo by Donna Vissman

3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

Looking to burn some energy? SOAR is the perfect place to get outside with the family and test your skills on the ropes course. SOAR Adventure has over 110 climbing elements, perfect for the youngest in the family to the most advanced climber. Located at 3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, SOAR Adventure will be open on Black Friday.

For current information visit, Soar’s Facebook page.

Tennessee State Parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nd60y_0jMAFDxc00
Tims Ford State Park in Winchester, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

Multiple Locations

Make plans to join the outdoors at one of the Tennessee State Parks on Black Friday for free, ranger-led hikes at all 56 state parks. It’s the only doorbuster that won’t have a line.

Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of hikes and interpretive programs for all ages on the day after Thanksgiving. These events are free to attend.

All Tennessee State Parks will be open on Black Friday.

Adventure Science Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxsEd_0jMAFDxc00
photo by Jim Wood

800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville

This is a great weekend to explore at the Adventure Science Center with its 44,000 square feet of hands-on experiences. It is a special space where the self-guided process of trying things out, seeing what happens, reflecting and evaluating, and trying again is celebrated. It’s project-based learning at its best.

Learn more about their latest exhibits and activities on their website.

Holidays at The Hermitage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPaSK_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

4580 Rachels Lane, Hermitage

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage offers a look at the former President’s home. The Mansion Tour includes an interpreter-led tour, access to the grounds, and a discounted wine tasting in the tasting room.

Visit the website for the full schedule of events here.

Loveless Cafe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVG2y_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Loveless Cafe

8400 Highway 100, Nashville

Grab a biscuit and spend the day at the Loveless Cafe. After you have finished your meal, head over to the Country Market where you will find fresh jams and ham to take home.

Holiday Movies at Franklin Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwMkb_0jMAFDxc00
photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

If you want to watch your favorite holiday movie on the big screen, the Franklin Theatre has you covered this weekend with Elf, A Christmas Story and more.

Buy tickets here.

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2BB6_0jMAFDxc00
stock photo from befunky

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

The annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway brings outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro from now through January 3.

For more information, visit our website at www.fountainswinterfest.com

Goat Yoga Nashville- Happy Holidays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gThE0_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Goat Yoga Nashville

Friday, November 25, 10:30am- 11:30 pm
2626 York Road, Nolensville

It’s the Holiday Season and what do you know? Goat Yoga Nashville is ready to go go go and Santa Goat is ready to HOHOHO! So come join Goat Yoga for a magical Yoga session on Nov 27 filled with laughter, fun, music, and of course our sweet little Goats dressed in their adorable holiday attire. You don’t want to miss them all dressed up in Christmas sweaters, Santa outfits, Elf costumes, and much more!

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Cheekwood Holiday Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYs9W_0jMAFDxc00
photo by Donna Vissman

November 19- January 8

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

You can see one million lights as you walk thru the gardens. See Santa, visit the marketplace, and make s’mores. It’s a Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss.

Find more information here.

Jingle Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPFnB_0jMAFDxc00
Rendering from Jingle Beat

November 25- December 31

Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

Jingle Beat will offer both indoor and outdoor experiences, treating visitors to a sensory feast of dazzling color, interactive installations, curated food and beverage offerings, live performances, and light and video spectacles. The story of Jingle Beat pays homage to Santa’s mysterious ability to travel through time and space in order to visit every home on the planet in a single day.

Find more information here.

Enchant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uf1VS_0jMAFDxc00
photo from Enchant

November 25-December 30

First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville

Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.

Find information here.

Immersive Nutcracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2QZk_0jMAFDxc00
photo from The Immersive Nutcracker Experience

November 18- December 30

4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville

Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale.

Find tickets here.

The post Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

