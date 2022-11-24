ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 13

Surf Turf
5d ago

Wow, 2 homes and 8 cars?! With $1 million?? That's a bargain! Should've kept a portion for his local politicians so he wouldn't have gotten caught. Seems petty Vegas trips works well for Hawaiian politicians.

Reply
3
carol pacheco
4d ago

should check on some realtors who claimed money for employees or made loans to pay employees which they don't have employees . These realtors manages properties the property owners have maintenance workers who always worked for them. it's the property owner that pays the maintenance peoplen not the realtor. This realtors sign up for and got loan relief. SMH

Reply(1)
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man accused of posing as valet attendant, stealing rental car from hotel

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Monday charged a 22-year-old man accused of posing as a valet attendant and stealing a rental car from a Hilo hotel. The incident happened on Nov. 24. According to Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, the suspect, Shaycen Sabino, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of...
HILO, HI
Nieman Lab

Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state

In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. In October, after two challenged bid proposals, the state announced that the end...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: $5 million mac'n'cheese suit and watching tv nonchronologically

Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism. Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries explains Mauna Loa eruption's impact on tourism. ‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Flowing lava from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 29, 2022)

‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Flowing lava from Mauna Loa continues to light up the skies on Hawaii Island, leading people to flock to the best areas to view the eruption. Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy