ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Zech Prince, East Robertson High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School
Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School
Lance Williams, Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County High School
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School
Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School
Malaki Dowell, White County High School
Brayden Latham, West High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman High School
Arion Carter, Smyrna High School
Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School
Caleb Hampton, Baylor School
Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School
Reese Keeney, Farragut High School

The post Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Cheatham County Source Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Read more. Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022 From current episodes and original series to […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Division I Semifinals 2022

While Division II matchups are already set for the State Championship Game, Division I teams battled it out Friday night in the semifinals. Here are the scores from Friday, November 25 for the teams in our coverage area. East Nashville 41 at Covington 15 Pearl-Cohn 53 at Haywood 47 Maryville 15 at Oakland 38 Beech […] The post Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Division I Semifinals 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. The Immersive Nutcracker Saturday, November 26, 2022 4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN From the producers of the blockbuster, critically-acclaimed original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit comes the ultimate holiday experience for the entire family – The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle! Purchase […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Deadline Fast Approaching for MTSU Guaranteed, Enhanced Scholarships

Prospective new students could now get $3,500 to $8,000 per year Middle Tennessee State University awards an array of guaranteed scholarships to qualifying first-time, incoming freshmen — including recently enhanced scholarships — but the deadline to take advantage is quickly approaching. Prospective students must have a complete application on file with the MTSU Admissions Office by Thursday, Dec. 1, to be considered for an academic […] The post Deadline Fast Approaching for MTSU Guaranteed, Enhanced Scholarships appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Family Christmas Events in Cheatham County

The holiday season is upon us. Now is the time to pull your event calendar together to figure out the fun activities you and your family will participate in this year. Here are five events taking place in Cheatham County with lots of family friendly things to do. Holiday Wreath Workshop December 1 and December […] The post Family Christmas Events in Cheatham County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades

The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Enjoy these Christmas parades throughout Middle Tennessee. Westmoreland Chamber Christmas Parade 2022 December 3, 2022, at 2:30 pm The parade begins at Westmoreland Middle School and concludes in Downtown Westmoreland Schedule: 11:00 AM – Line Up Begins 1:00 PM […] The post Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping

Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area. Country Music […] The post Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other! Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday […] The post Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ M. Moberley

Robert “Bob” M. Moberley, age 68, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 15 in Nashville, TN. He was born on March 31, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky. Bob was a member of Crosspoint Church. He loved listening to bluegrass music and was an avid coin collector. It was Mr. Moberley’s wish to be cremated. A […] The post OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ M. Moberley appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022. Christmas 4 Kids Concert photo from Christmas 4 Kids Monday, November 21, 7 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee […] The post WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television […] The post Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Paul Pence

Charles Paul Pence “Chuck”, age 68 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home – 7:33 pm, Monday November 14, 2022 after a brave battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Mr. Pence was born on Thursday, December 10th, 1953 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Charles Pence and Geneva Toney Pence. A loving […] The post OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Paul Pence appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview. No additional information is available until the […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18

UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you […] The post MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe

UPDATE: Great news! Aurora Meyer has been found safe in White House! Amy Jo Meyer is currently in custody. Thank you to those who helped spread the word! An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer. She was last seen on Sunday wearing a […] The post UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Why to Start Building Your Pool in the Fall

As the weather cools down, the last thing on your mind may be building a pool. However, it’s the perfect time to get started! The team at Peek Pools is here to let you know the perks of getting your pool started this fall so that it’s ready for you to enjoy next summer. Pool-Building […] The post Why to Start Building Your Pool in the Fall appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior […] The post Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy