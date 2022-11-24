ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies’ Bryce Harper to miss start of season after elbow surgery

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss the start of the 2023 season after he had reconstructive right elbow surgery on Wednesday.

The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Harper is expected to return to Philadelphia’s lineup as the designated hitter by the All-Star break. He could be back in right field by the end of the season, according to the team.

The 30-year-old Harper suffered a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. He last played right field at Miami on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to designated hitter.

Harper met Nov. 14 with ElAttrache, who determined the tear did not heal on its own, necessitating surgery.

Even with the elbow injury, Harper led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009, where they lost in six games to Houston. He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIxCn_0jMAEk0600
Bryce Harper
Getty Images

In late June, Harper suffered a broken thumb when he was hit by a pitch and was sidelined for two months. The two-time NL MVP still hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs for the season.

Harper left Washington and signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019. A seven-time All-Star, Harper has 285 career home runs.

With Harper out, the Phillies could use Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter. J.T. Realmuto also could serve as the DH when he needs a break from his catching duties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Yankees in contact with Verlander, Senga, Rodon

The New York Yankees are interested in doing more than re-signing Aaron Judge this offseason. New York has been in contact with free-agent starters Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Carlos Rodon in an attempt to boost its rotation ahead of the 2023 season, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy