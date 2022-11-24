Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds can be locally higher along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 23:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-28 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From 11 PM Sunday to 1 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected along the coast, from Togiak to King Salmon. There is significant uncertainty with the northern extent of heavier snowfall at this time, and there is potential for 6 inches of snow or greater as far north as Koliganek.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southern Lowndes and southeastern Brooks Counties through 745 AM EST At 716 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, I-75 At Exit 5, Nankin, Twin Lakes, Clyattville, Cherry Lake, Hanson, Pinetta, I-75 At Exit 11 and Valdosta Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The high elevations of Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham and Northern Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to 5 inches in the Eastern Douglas County Foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over the Cascades. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills above 2500 feet, South Central Oregon Cascades, and Southern Oregon Cascades from Howard Prairie Lake north. The Siskiyous are not included in this Advisory. Oregon highways 62, 138, 140, and 230 will be affected. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest Monday morning, when rates in the Cascades will approach 1 inch an hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:28 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 7.4 1.6 0.9 N/A Minor 27/11 PM 5.2 -0.6 0.0 N/A None 28/11 AM 6.0 0.2 -0.2 N/A None 29/12 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.3 N/A None 29/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None 30/01 AM 5.5 -0.3 0.4 N/A None
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Clinton; Fayette; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Lewis County. In Ohio, Fayette OH, Pickaway, Warren, Clinton, Ross, Highland, Adams, Pike and Scioto Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Butler, Conecuh, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Winds becoming west this evening. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and gusty winds. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Monday. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands and Southern Twin Falls County zones. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will produce blowing snow which could quickly cover roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
