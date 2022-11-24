Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State football falls in regular-season finale, 35-16, vs. Penn State: Game thread
Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) When: 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. ...
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Michigan State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last year, Penn State and MSU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You're bound to get...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State (11/26/2022): Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
It’s a pretty simple setup for Michigan State this weekend: win and extend the season by making a bowl. Don’t, and the season is (likely) over. That’s the situation for Michigan State’s trip to Penn State on Saturday in the regular season finale, when the two schools will play for the famous Land Grand Trophy.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides injury update on Jaden Akins following loss to Alabama
Tom Izzo had some unfortunate news about Michigan State guard Jaden Akins after the Alabama game on Thursday per Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch. Akins recently tweaked the injury to his foot against Villanova. Akins is not going to be playing in Friday’s game against Oregon, stated Izzo. Akins...
Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
P-O downed by Freeport in PIAA semis
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team was so tantalizingly close to a return to the state championship match — but in the end could only watch another team earn the trip. The Lady Mounties saw their season end in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for a second straight season, taking...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Here’s where you can park for free in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
rtands.com
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
Local high school asks you to be ‘Santa to a Senior’ in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Be A Santa To A Senior campaign is looking for you to help brighten the holidays for 400 seniors in Blair and Cambria counties. The company “Home Instead” has been hosting this campaign for 19 years. This year is the largest number of seniors they plan on helping. Bishop Guilfoyle […]
