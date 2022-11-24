ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides injury update on Jaden Akins following loss to Alabama

Tom Izzo had some unfortunate news about Michigan State guard Jaden Akins after the Alabama game on Thursday per Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch. Akins recently tweaked the injury to his foot against Villanova. Akins is not going to be playing in Friday’s game against Oregon, stated Izzo. Akins...
EAST LANSING, MI
WBRE

Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
CANTON, PA
State College

P-O downed by Freeport in PIAA semis

The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team was so tantalizingly close to a return to the state championship match — but in the end could only watch another team earn the trip. The Lady Mounties saw their season end in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for a second straight season, taking...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
WTAJ

Here’s where you can park for free in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
rtands.com

Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal

The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
CLAYSBURG, PA

