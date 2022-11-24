ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.

The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released. No information was provided about a suspect or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

This is one of 2 fatal shootings in Portland Wednesday night. The other happened in the Parkrose neighborhood around 9 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Luke Williams
2d ago

There is more to this gun violence than meets the AVERAGE EYE 👁... The majority of those responsible were first and foremost was not raised that way... What we have is a higher coordinated element, using their pawns if you will... These groups has their sergeants, lieutenants, captains, and these ranking individuals has the expendable ground soldiers doing the dirty work... It's no secret... as to the order of operations... Drug operations are set up, territories established, it's like a dog or a cat scenting if know anything about territorial animals... It boils down to MONEY 💰... There should be no negotiations... READING IN BETWEEN THE LINES... Too many of our youth are dieing, to many recruiters recruiting...

Jeffrey Marshall
3d ago

How many more to go until portland breaks their one year old record for murders?

