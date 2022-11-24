Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Mineral County Jail inmate found dead
Missoula — NBC Montana confirmed with Mineral County Jail staff that an inmate died by suicide. Officials say the Missoula County coroner has been sent out, and the Department of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation into what transpired. We will continue to update you as more information is...
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
Man in custody for negligent homicide after 17-year-old dies near Mission Dam
David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Char-Koosta News
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
Flathead Beacon
Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective
As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
NBCMontana
Missoula police respond to multiple-car pileup on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a multiple-car pileup at Reserve Street and Mullan Road on Monday. The call came into dispatch around 11:20 a.m. Reports say more than five cars were involved. Officials did not shut down Reserve Street, but traffic was backed up due to the...
Flathead Beacon
Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
NBCMontana
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Washington Foundation gifts $2-million for YMCA child care center in Missoula
A $ 2 million dollar gift from the Dennis & Phylis Washington Foundation will enable the Missoula Family YMCA to build a brand new Early Child Care Center, providing a significant boost to child-care options in the community. News of the gift was released Friday, announcing the Washingtons' gift to...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Missoula businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is here and you are sure to find a treasure or two at the shops in downtown Missoula.
