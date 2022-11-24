ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Mineral County Jail inmate found dead

Missoula — NBC Montana confirmed with Mineral County Jail staff that an inmate died by suicide. Officials say the Missoula County coroner has been sent out, and the Department of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation into what transpired. We will continue to update you as more information is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges

Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Man in custody for negligent homicide after 17-year-old dies near Mission Dam

David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
MISSOULA, MT
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective

As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police respond to multiple-car pileup on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a multiple-car pileup at Reserve Street and Mullan Road on Monday. The call came into dispatch around 11:20 a.m. Reports say more than five cars were involved. Officials did not shut down Reserve Street, but traffic was backed up due to the...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
Char-Koosta News

Roman Allen Leon

RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street

Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy