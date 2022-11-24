ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County for Nov. 14-18, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jeffrey A. Friedhoff, Jill A. Friedhoff, and Janet A. Friedhoff of...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
QUINCY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
khqa.com

Man guilty of murder after Macomb stabbing

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of a man last summer. A McDonough County jury returned a guilty verdict against Brandon Whiteman on Thursday evening one hour and a minute after deliberations began. The stabbing happened on...
MACOMB, IL
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
WINSLOW, IL

