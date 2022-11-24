Read full article on original website
Vanessa Goikoetxea Joins GoDirect for Representation
Soprano Vanessa Goikoetxea has joined GoDirect for representation in the United States. Born in West Palm Beach, Goikoetxea has performed at the Seattle Opera, Royal Opera House, Semperoper Dresden, Teatro Real de Madrid, Opera de Limoges, Teatro de la Maestranza, Gran Teatre del Liceu, ABAO Bilbao Opera, Teatro Colón de A Coruña.
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces December & February Performances
The Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its 2022-23 December and February events, which kick off on Dec. 2, 2022, with a Free Faculty Concert Series. The concerts run through Dec. 16, 2022. The School will present a vocal performance honoring Leontyne Price in February. For this article, only vocal...
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Holiday 2022 Slate
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts is set to put on a number of holiday showcases. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. First up will be a performance of Händel’s “Messiah.” Robert Istad will lead the Pacific Chorale and Pacific...
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s Opening Night is Streaming on Raiplay
(Ph. Fabrizio Sansoni / TOR) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s opening night production of “Dialogues des Carmélites” is now available on Raiplay. The opera, which opened the 2022-23 season on Nov. 27, saw the theater observe a moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy in Ischia.
Xian Zhang to Lead New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in Händel’s ‘Messiah’
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra is set to present Händel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 16 and 18, 2022. Xian Zhang will conduct a cast featuring Ellie Dehn, Maya Lahyani, Miles Mykkanen, and Nicholas Newton. They will be joined by the Montclair State University Singers. The performance on...
Ailyn Perez, Ildar Abdrazakov & Klaus Florian Vogt Lead Medici.TV Streams
Medici.TV is set to stream three opera productions over the next two weeks. The streaming platform will first present the opening night of the Teatro San Carlo. Verdi’s “Don Carlo” will star Matthew Polenzani in the title role alongside Ailyn Perez, Michele Pertusi, Ludovic Tézier, and Elīna Garanča. Claus Guth directs the production conducted by Juraj Valčuha. The opening night was postponed due to the landslide in Ischia.
Bampton Classical Voices to Present ‘In Dulci Jubilo: Christmas Music from 17th Century Germany’
On December 21, 2022, Bampton Classical Voices will present “In Dulci Jubilo: Christmas Music from 17th Century Germany.”. Held at St. Mary’s Church in Bampton, Oxfordshire, the concert, which commemorates the village’s patron Saint, Beornwald, will feature sacred motets and Christmas hymns from the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras, by composers such as Heinrich Schutz, Michael Praetorius, Orlande de Lassus, and Johannes Eccard.
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
Maria Kublashvili, Libby Sokolowski, Yorck Felix Speer, Pavel Kolgatin, Christopher Sokolowski Headline Theater St. Gallen’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’ Production
The Theater St. Gallen will present Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” in a production by Guta Rau starting this December. The opera, which will be conducted by Katharina Müllner, will star Maria Kublashvili as the Queen of the Night, Libby Sokolowski as Pamina, Yorck Felix Speer as Sarastro, Pavel Kolgatin and Christopher Sokolowski as Tamino, and Äneas Humm as Papageno. Other cast members include Riccardo Botta, Candy Grace Ho, Iskander Turiare, Kristján Jóhannesson, Tatjana Schneider, Sara Jo Benoot, Jennifer Panara, Sarah Alexandrea Hudarew, Liv-Maleen Nagel, Nicolas Künzi, Elena Haag, Lorin Rütsche, Antonia Kugler, and Tessa Güssow.
