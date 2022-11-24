Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-27 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulation up to one inch is expected. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph may reduce visibilities down to half mile or less at times. * WHERE...From Black Rapids south along the Richardson Highway. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Snow drifts may impact travel through the area.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Emigration Summit. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel difficult.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Winds becoming west this evening. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds can be locally higher along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...May see light ice amounting to a thin glaze between 2500-3000 ft in elevation during the early morning hours on Sunday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 02:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches above 4000 feet and 2 to 4 inches below 4000 feet possible. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cody Foothills Strong Winds possible this afternoon and evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible in the vicinity of Clark. * WHERE...The Cody Foothills. * WHEN...This afternoon into this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be alert for strong and sudden crosswinds at times. High profile vehicles should exercise caution.
High Wind Warning issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...11 AM MST today until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
