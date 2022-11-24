Following a record-breaking 2021 launch, Dolly Parton and Scent Beauty continue their partnership with an array of fragrance product offerings just in time for the holiday season. A new, premium DOLLY: SMOKY MOUNTAIN Eau de Parfum 3.4-ounce spray bottle is available exclusively via HSN this season. DOLLY’s FRONT PORCH COLLECTION features four scents available at Walmart. Parton’s inaugural fragrance, DOLLY: SCENT FROM ABOVE, will be available at Walmart, Walgreens, and Perfumania.

5 DAYS AGO