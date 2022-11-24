ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald

Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler. Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford

Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis

Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis. Dr. Mathis was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest

Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gladys Thomas Davidson

Gladys Thomas Davidson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was born in Cookeville and attended Salem Creek and Midway Church of Christ. She was a retired nurse. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Thomas and Susan Riley...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Lloyd Wilson

Leslie “Les” Lloyd Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was a native of Portsmith OH and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson and Catherine Cooper Wilson, children, Michael Ray Wilson, and Becky Sue Rollins.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss

Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee through early morning hours today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee from Tuesday night into Wednesday with strong storms and heavy rainfall possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro

Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah at the Schermerhorn

Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/messiah.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa

Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy