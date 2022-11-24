Read full article on original website
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Maryville Rebels Head to The Boro to Face Off With The Pats For a Trip to The State Title Game
We are headed back to Rutherford County for our game of the week, as Maryville travels to take on Oakland. We could all see this matchup coming since the beginning of the season. With these two elite programs on a collision course, all you can do is sit back and watch the show.
OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald
Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler. Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked...
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford
Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis
Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis. Dr. Mathis was...
Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates Over $13K to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Ascend Federal Credit Union announced it has donated $10,000 to the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support Light The Night. Credit union employees and members also contributed an additional $3,508. The donations help fund cancer research and provide support services to cancer patients and their families.
OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest
Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping
Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.
OBITUARY: Gladys Thomas Davidson
Gladys Thomas Davidson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was born in Cookeville and attended Salem Creek and Midway Church of Christ. She was a retired nurse. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Thomas and Susan Riley...
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities....
OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Lloyd Wilson
Leslie “Les” Lloyd Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was a native of Portsmith OH and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson and Catherine Cooper Wilson, children, Michael Ray Wilson, and Becky Sue Rollins.
OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss
Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee through early morning hours today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee from Tuesday night into Wednesday with strong storms and heavy rainfall possible.
Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event
CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah at the Schermerhorn
Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/messiah.
Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023
Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions across the globe. The band has garnered 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits and more than 50 million records sold to date, as well as countless...
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa
Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
