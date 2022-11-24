ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee through early morning hours today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee from Tuesday night into Wednesday with strong storms and heavy rainfall possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 11-21-22,2022 Warm-Up Commences

Much more seasonable temperatures move in as Fall returns to Tennessee. We are watching an ever-evolving forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as the chances of rain and wind are increasing. The good news is that temps are forecast to remain above freezing for the foreseeable future. As for today...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TDOT Halts Lane Closures During Holiday Travel

Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday. TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy