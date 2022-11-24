ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto With Pasta

1 – 16 oz. pkg. spiral pasta. -In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. -Stir in chicken, tomatoes, and pesto; heat through. -Sprinkle with pine nuts. -Makes 8 servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Potato Casserole

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Potato Casserole – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1-1/2 cups hot mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter) -In a bowl, combine potatoes, sour cream, milk, and garlic powder; mix well. Spoon half into a greased 1-qt. baking dish. -Layer with...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“We had another group through the (Jefferson County History Center) Escape Room today! The little one was a big help in finding clues!” Photo courtesy Jefferson County History Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
wesb.com

Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds

The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind. Sunday – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Chamber Mixer Set for December 15

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chamber Mixer at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Thursday, December 15. The event is set for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The local library is so much more than a house of books and...
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

