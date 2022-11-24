The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.

MCKEAN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO