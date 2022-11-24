Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto With Pasta
1 – 16 oz. pkg. spiral pasta. -In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. -Stir in chicken, tomatoes, and pesto; heat through. -Sprinkle with pine nuts. -Makes 8 servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Coffee Bean Ice Cream Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Coffee Bean Ice Cream Cake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. You can never go wrong with this delicious recipe!. 1-3/4 cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 28 wafers) 1/4 cup butter, melted. 2 quarts coffee ice cream, softened. 1/3 cup chocolate-covered coffee beans,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Potato Casserole
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Potato Casserole – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1-1/2 cups hot mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter) -In a bowl, combine potatoes, sour cream, milk, and garlic powder; mix well. Spoon half into a greased 1-qt. baking dish. -Layer with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, November 28 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dog. The restaurant will open on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 a.m. for the Hunters Special Breakfast: Choice of Meat, Home Fries, Two Eggs, and Toast. Tuesday, November 29 – Ham Balls,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“We had another group through the (Jefferson County History Center) Escape Room today! The little one was a big help in finding clues!” Photo courtesy Jefferson County History Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center opened its doors to all who needed a Thanksgiving meal
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center in Cambria County opened it's doors to visitors Thursday afternoon who wanted free Thanksgiving meals.
wesb.com
Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds
The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind. Sunday – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Chamber Mixer Set for December 15
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chamber Mixer at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Thursday, December 15. The event is set for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The local library is so much more than a house of books and...
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
Comments / 0