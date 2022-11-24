Read full article on original website
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Patriots
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 9-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the scrappy...
Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.
In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
Bill Belichick got testy with reporter over Hunter Henry TD question
The New England Patriots had a touchdown overturned in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and Bill Belichick was in no mood to discuss the play after the game. Hunter Henry caught a pass from Mac Jones late in the third quarter that was ruled a touchdown...
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Kirk Cousins Reacts to Huge Primetime Win
The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins got back on track on Thursday night. Despite a rocky start from No. 8, where a near pick was followed by an actual pick, fears of “one of those games” where Cousins wilts under the bright lights of prim time against a top-tier defense crept in. There was no need to worry, though. Cousins said “be gone” too silly narratives and proceeded to put on a show.
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
This Is the Week You Cheer for the Packers
The pill is difficult to swallow, but this is the week when Minnesota Vikings fans should cheer for the Green Bay Packers. It’s not for loyalty-defiance or vibes. Rather, Vikings faithful should wish ill will upon the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the Packers on Sunday night. Of course, you...
Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
