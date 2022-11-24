ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Patriots

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 9-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the scrappy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.

In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss

The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23

The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
ALABAMA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Reacts to Huge Primetime Win

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins got back on track on Thursday night. Despite a rocky start from No. 8, where a near pick was followed by an actual pick, fears of “one of those games” where Cousins wilts under the bright lights of prim time against a top-tier defense crept in. There was no need to worry, though. Cousins said “be gone” too silly narratives and proceeded to put on a show.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season

"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Week You Cheer for the Packers

The pill is difficult to swallow, but this is the week when Minnesota Vikings fans should cheer for the Green Bay Packers. It’s not for loyalty-defiance or vibes. Rather, Vikings faithful should wish ill will upon the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the Packers on Sunday night. Of course, you...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
