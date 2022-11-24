Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
"Spoiler Alert": An Almost Perfect Film About A Very Imperfect Relationship
The new film starring Jim Parsons offers a refreshing look at love and loss in a queer relationship.
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, What Is Your Story?
Share your experience.
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Get a first look at Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ trailer
A new trailer dropped for the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923" and offers fans a first look at Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren leading the cast.Nov. 28, 2022.
Stars pay tribute to late ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara
Tributes are pouring in for “Fame” and “Flashdance” singer Irene Cara after her publicist announced on Saturday she had passed away. Jennifer Beals honored Cara, writing “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”Nov. 28, 2022.
How Taylor Swift is transforming millennial weddings
You could say that Taylor Swift wrote the soundtrack for Abbey Leach-Haskin’s life. Leach-Haskins, a social media strategist from Grand Rapids, Mich., played the “Fearless” CD during carpools to middle school, then listened to Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” a “bajillion times” to get through a major high school breakup. In 2019, the especially romantic song “Lover,” thought to be an ode to Swift’s boyfriend, came out a week before she met her now-husband. Leach-Haskins fell in love alongside Swift’s melodies.
Marcus Mumford talks solo album, reuniting with ‘Mumford & Sons’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, musician Marcus Mumford sits down with Willie Geist to discuss the powerful meaning behind the songs in his new solo album, “(self-titled),” and his plan to get back together with his band “Mumford & Sons.”Nov. 27, 2022.
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares adorable, rare photo of dad Arnold with baby granddaughter
Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her 6-month-old daughter, Eloise. On Nov. 27, Katherine posted a picture of her famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, kissing the top of baby Eloise’s head. Katherine, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, also treated her followers to a shot of...
Will Smith addresses fans hesitant to see his new film after the Oscars slap
Will Smith knows that fans may be hesitant to see his first movie since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. "I completely understand that," he told Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., in an interview posted to YouTube Nov. 28. "If someone was not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer dies at 63
Irene Cara, singer of the ’80s chart-topper “Fame” has died at the age of 63 from unknown causes. Cara won an Oscar for her song “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”Nov. 26, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez opens up about new album, 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit album “This is Me, Then” by announcing her new project called “This is Me Now.” The pop star also opened up about how her relationship with husband Ben Affleck is present in the new music.Nov. 28, 2022.
Jenna Bush Hager calls her December 2022 pick 'the perfect book'
Jenna Bush Hager picked an old favorite for her next Read With Jenna pick. “‘The Secret History,’ to me, is almost as close to perfect as a book gets,” Jenna tells TODAY.com. First published in 1992, “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt is now considered a...
