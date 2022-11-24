ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Stars pay tribute to late ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara

Tributes are pouring in for “Fame” and “Flashdance” singer Irene Cara after her publicist announced on Saturday she had passed away. Jennifer Beals honored Cara, writing “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”Nov. 28, 2022.
How Taylor Swift is transforming millennial weddings

You could say that Taylor Swift wrote the soundtrack for Abbey Leach-Haskin’s life. Leach-Haskins, a social media strategist from Grand Rapids, Mich., played the “Fearless” CD during carpools to middle school, then listened to Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” a “bajillion times” to get through a major high school breakup. In 2019, the especially romantic song “Lover,” thought to be an ode to Swift’s boyfriend, came out a week before she met her now-husband. Leach-Haskins fell in love alongside Swift’s melodies.
Marcus Mumford talks solo album, reuniting with ‘Mumford & Sons’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, musician Marcus Mumford sits down with Willie Geist to discuss the powerful meaning behind the songs in his new solo album, “(self-titled),” and his plan to get back together with his band “Mumford & Sons.”Nov. 27, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez opens up about new album, 'This Is Me...Now'

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit album “This is Me, Then” by announcing her new project called “This is Me Now.” The pop star also opened up about how her relationship with husband Ben Affleck is present in the new music.Nov. 28, 2022.

