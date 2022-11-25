ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Need a new phone? Samsung's terrific Galaxy A53 is just $349 for Black Friday

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpnxP_0jMA71CQ00

I really like what Samsung is doing with its mid-range Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A53 launched earlier this year with a good-looking design, reliable internal hardware, good cameras, and stellar battery life. The best part about the Galaxy A53 is that it will get four Android OS updates — the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 .

Samsung already rolled out the Android 13 update to the Galaxy A53, making it stand out that much more against its rivals. The phone routinely sells for $449, but for Black Friday, Samsung is bringing it down to $349 on Amazon . This is the lowest price yet for the device, and if you're looking to pick up a new phone ahead of the holidays, the Galaxy A53 is the obvious choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVU9M_0jMA71CQ00

Samsung Galaxy A53: Now $349 (was $449) at Amazon

The Galaxy A53 has everything you need in a mid-range phone: it is fast enough in daily use, the large AMOLED screen is ideal for streaming content, the battery easily lasts over a day, and it takes good photos in any situation. Throw in class-leading updates, and you have a fabulous all-rounder.

A big part of the allure of the Galaxy A53 against other devices like the Pixel 6a — which is now selling for $299 — is the software. Samsung's One UI 5 interface feels familiar and has more features to offer than just about any other manufacturer. If you're already using a Samsung phone, you'll feel right at home here.

The Galaxy A53 also stands out for its large AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, and the screen is ideally-suited for streaming videos and playing games. I didn't see any slowdowns whatsoever with the device, and the 5000mAh battery easily lasts over a day without breaking a sweat.

Having used the Pixel 6a alongside the A53 , my recommendation would be the A53 if you're already using a Samsung device. While the Pixel 6a takes better photos and is faster in daily use, there is a bit of a learning curve associated with Google's Android 13 interface. So if you want a familiar software interface, reliable hardware, and long-term software updates, the Galaxy A53 is the phone for you. Now that it is on sale for $349 , there isn't a better time to pick up the device.

More phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T | Samsung

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy