IMPACT100 SRQ Distributes more than six hundred thousand dollars to Sarasota and Manatee County Non-Profit Organizations
Growing up, I learned that my local community was the most critical place to affect change. Today, I experienced the force of female-powered philanthropy locally as a member of Impact100 SRQ. We gathered excitedly on the picturesque campus of New College, Sarasota, awaiting presentations from the ten Impact100 SRQ grant finalists at the annual celebration and awards ceremony.
srqmagazine.com
The Surf Signature RV Resort to Host a Grand Opening Event On November 30, 2022
The Surf Signature RV Resort by Zeman announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, this luxurious 55+ resort features 449 oversized RV sites with full hook-ups, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social events.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota School Board Parting Ways With Superintendent
A new Sarasota County School Board has been in place less than a week. But the board has already seen its lead counsel depart, and the holiday weekend was spent negotiating resignation terms for the superintendent. Discussions of a severance package unfolded after the School Board voted 4-1 last Tuesday...
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
miamitimesonline.com
Discover hidden gems on Florida’s west coast
There’s nothing like a quick getaway to end the summer season and roll into fall. My last summer hurrah of 2022 would be a visit to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Beach area, a place I now know would be a fantastic destination any time of year. I’d always heard that...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
CBS Sports
WATCH: UCF WR makes one-handed TD catch to complete comeback vs. South Florida, clinch AAC title game berth
No. 22 UCF survived an upset attempt from rival South Florida in the War for I-4 with a miraculous one-handed touchdown with 20 seconds left to pull off a 46-39 victory. The come-from-behind victory earned UCF a trip to the AAC Championship Game. Facing third-and-8 at the USF 14-yard line,...
