ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

FTC 'Likely' to Challenge Microsoft's $68.7B Activision Deal, Report Says

Microsoft's blockbuster $68.7 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard may face a new regulatory hurdle, with a report from Politico saying the US Federal Trade Commission is "likely" to file an antitrust suit against the deal. The story, which was published late Wednesday citing anonymous sources, said the FTC's...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
CNBC

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert

Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
CNBC

Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse

Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
itechpost.com

Elon Musk's Wealth Plummets By $8.6 Billion in One Day, $100 Billion This Year

CEO Elon Musk's net worth takes a dive as he lost $100 billion this year, bringing him to somewhere between $170-$182 billion from an estimate of $340 billion in November 2021. According to Gizmodo, the billionaire's wealth continues to go down as the shares decreased in his electronic company Tesla...

Comments / 0

Community Policy