Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages
TOKYO (AP) — The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The total of...
MyWabashValley.com
US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide. The 34 member-country International Institute...
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
Belgium's "Golden Generation" meets Croatia's accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday
Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough
Turkey said on Wednesday Sweden's new government was more determined to address Ankara's security concerns in return for NATO membership but called for "concrete steps". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sounded upbeat, saying he was confident that Sweden and Finland would "soon" join NATO. "Turkey, Sweden and Finland are engaging directly as well as with NATO to make sure that Turkey's concerns are fully addressed, including concerns about its security," he said.
Comments / 0