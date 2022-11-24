Read full article on original website
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
Why the US should help the Gulf states negotiate a trade deal with the UK
In September, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) wrapped up the first round of negotiations on a free trade agreement. A deal promises economic gains for both sides. More importantly, it would help the GCC reinvent itself following the trade embargo of Qatar that nearly ripped it apart. This would be good for the Middle East and the United States.
Iran’s Reza Dormishian Banned From Travel To International Film Festival Of India For Supporting Protests
Reza Dormishian, Iranian filmmaker and producer of Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, which is set to have it world premiere in competition at the on-going International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran, so is unable to attend the event. Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport and he was referred to the court of law for prosecution. Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian has been sharing posts on his Instagram account to show support for the protestors. Dormishian is a screenwriter, director, documentary filmmaker, and producer, born in 1981 in Tehran. The...
Taiwan election: president Tsai Ing-wen resigns as ruling party chair after disastrous results
Taiwan’s ruling party’s leader Tsai Ing-wen tendered her resignation as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s chair on Saturday after facing a humiliating defeat against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in local elections.Ms Tsai’s party lost 13 of the total 21 seats up for grabs to the KMT, the oldest political party in Taiwan, despite a full-throated campaign, with analysts suggesting that her efforts to focus the election on China issues backfired among voters.The Taiwanese president said she humbly accepts and must shoulder responsibility for the party’s disappointing election results as she addressed reporters at the DPP headquarters.The DPP had...
At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup.
