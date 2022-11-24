For most of his career as a documentary filmmaker, director Ryan White (Good Ol’ Freda, Serena, Ask Dr. Ruth, Assassins) has told the stories of individual human beings who have in some way either changed the way we look at something (the Beatles, tennis, sex, hired killers). But with his latest work, Good Night Oppy, White follows two robotic rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, that were sent to Mars in 2004, both of which were expected to last for about 90 days (at least that was what the warranty said). Remarkably, Spirit lasted six years before it ultimately failed, giving NASA geologists some of the most valuable data about the Red Planet ever collected. Opportunity, on the other hand, carried on for even longer…much longer, in fact. And the information both rovers provided scientists brought us many steps closer to figuring out if water, or even life, could have existed on Mars.

