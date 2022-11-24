ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Washington Missourian

Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington

Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
WASHINGTON, MO
PLANetizen

$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis

Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

NORMANDY SCHOOLS COLLABORATIVE PUBLIC NOTICE

The terms of current Normandy Schools Collaborative (NSC) Joint Executive Governing Board (JEGB) members William Humphrey and Anthony Neal are set to expire on June 30, 2023, and an election will be held to fill their positions. The newly elected members will join the JEGB at the April 2023 board meeting.
NORMANDY, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington kicks off shopping season with Small Business Saturday

Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union R-XI Foundation raising money

With Giving Tuesday set for Nov. 29, the Union R-XI School District Foundation is launching its 2022 Partners Campaign. The foundation has been around since 1986, making it one of the first district-wide education foundations in the United States to receive 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, according to a Union R-XI Foundation news release. Its primary projects are to provide scholarships to graduating Union High School seniors and classroom grants to teachers and staff throughout the district.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Two Washington consignment shops shuffling locations

The building housing a childcare center and Jubilee Church on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street in Washington has been sold and Shop Around the Corner has announced plans to build a new building. Grace Martin, the owner of Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, which is headquartered in O’Fallon and has a...
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building

Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences

Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

