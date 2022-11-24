Read full article on original website
Byers' Beat: Deadline pressure mounting to name new St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to have a town hall 11 days from now with three finalists vying to become the next police chief – but she doesn’t know who they are yet. That’s because the Personnel Department manages the hiring process, and...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Washington Missourian
Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington
Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
PLANetizen
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis
Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
St. Louis American
NORMANDY SCHOOLS COLLABORATIVE PUBLIC NOTICE
The terms of current Normandy Schools Collaborative (NSC) Joint Executive Governing Board (JEGB) members William Humphrey and Anthony Neal are set to expire on June 30, 2023, and an election will be held to fill their positions. The newly elected members will join the JEGB at the April 2023 board meeting.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington kicks off shopping season with Small Business Saturday
Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.
Washington Missourian
Union R-XI Foundation raising money
With Giving Tuesday set for Nov. 29, the Union R-XI School District Foundation is launching its 2022 Partners Campaign. The foundation has been around since 1986, making it one of the first district-wide education foundations in the United States to receive 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, according to a Union R-XI Foundation news release. Its primary projects are to provide scholarships to graduating Union High School seniors and classroom grants to teachers and staff throughout the district.
Washington Missourian
Two Washington consignment shops shuffling locations
The building housing a childcare center and Jubilee Church on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street in Washington has been sold and Shop Around the Corner has announced plans to build a new building. Grace Martin, the owner of Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, which is headquartered in O’Fallon and has a...
Former Board of Alderman president doesn't think he should repay FBI for bribe money, but agrees to fine
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed doesn’t believe he should have to repay the government for the money it used to catch him in a bribery scheme – but he is willing to pay a fine equal to that amount. Reed...
Affton woman’s fight to get pandemic funds may lead to new bill
The plight of an 80-year-old worker from Affton may lead to new state legislation.
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down after shootings, drug issues
ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues. The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
myleaderpaper.com
Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences
Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
