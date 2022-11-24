Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) is gearing up to finish the week off strong after META announced on Wednesday its BOD has approved the distribution to the holders of META’s Series A Non-Voting Preferred Stock; MMTLP. Shareholders of record is December 12 with the distribution date set for December 14 after which MMTLP will cease to trade. There is a full explanation of the record and distribution dates below. Please note that FINRA has not yet approved the dates, once they do, they will file a 424b. Upon completion of the distribution, Next Bridge Hydrocarbons will be an independent private Company sitting on 3.2 billion to 3.7 billion potential Recovery (BBL) oil at the Company’s Orogrande Project, located in West Texas.

2 DAYS AGO