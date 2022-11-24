Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
rigzone.com
EnQuest Year-To-Date Production Right on Point
EnQuest has reported higher production for the first 10 months of 2022 when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. — The UK-based oil and gas company EnQuest has seen its average net production in the first ten months of 2022 reach 46,593 Boepd, an increase of 5.2 percent against the same period last year. The company expects the 2022 average net production to be around the mid-point of the existing guidance range of 44,000 Boepd to 51,000 Boepd.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
How much is gold worth?
With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
microcapdaily.com
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GCEH) On Watch for Reversal as Company is Selected for Climate-Smart Commodities Grant Program
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GCEH) has fallen a long way since its highs in early 2021 and investors are looking for a turnaround. The stock was a huge runner back in 2020 and leading in to 2021 been has been moving downward since. In September the Company announced the...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian
George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
microcapdaily.com
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Short Squeeze Enters Final Phase as META Approves Record & Distribution Dates for Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) is gearing up to finish the week off strong after META announced on Wednesday its BOD has approved the distribution to the holders of META’s Series A Non-Voting Preferred Stock; MMTLP. Shareholders of record is December 12 with the distribution date set for December 14 after which MMTLP will cease to trade. There is a full explanation of the record and distribution dates below. Please note that FINRA has not yet approved the dates, once they do, they will file a 424b. Upon completion of the distribution, Next Bridge Hydrocarbons will be an independent private Company sitting on 3.2 billion to 3.7 billion potential Recovery (BBL) oil at the Company’s Orogrande Project, located in West Texas.
streetwisereports.com
Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price
Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
NASDAQ
1 No-Brainer Food Stock That Keeps Breaking Records, Despite the Bear Market
As producer of the SuperPretzel, ICEE, and now Dippin' Dots, J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) just posted its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue. Closing out fiscal 2022, the snack company reported its best ever quarterly revenue, totaling more than $400 million. So is it time to buy J&J Snack...
This Consumer Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022, and It Just Got a Major Boost
Restaurant Brands has already been a big winner in 2022, but a new catalyst could lead to even more upside ahead.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media| What did Besra Gold, Exopharm and Rafaella Resources announce on the ASX?
The Board of Besra Gold (ASX: BEZ) advises the market that it is in advanced discussions with its substantial shareholder, Quantum Metals Recovery, to provide up to US$300 million in financial support, commencing as soon as CY2023, by way of a gold offtake purchase facility. Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) announces that the company has obtained a detailed metallurgical report on the Horden Lake deposit that was conducted by Resource Development in 2012. Genetic medicine and exosome-based drug-delivery company Exopharm (ASX:EX1) has entered into a non-dilutive cash loan agreement with Radium Capital, providing early access to a significant part of the Research and Development tax incentive for FY 2022-2023.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for a Starter Portfolio
As the most recent data shows signs of inflation cooling, most Fed officials anticipate a slowdown in interest rate hikes. Since the market may witness a rebound, it could be...
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
thecoinrise.com
Lemon Cash Slashes Workforce by 38% Due to Market Conditions
As the market prices continue to wreak havoc on crypto firms, Argentina-based crypto app Lemon Cash has joined the growing list of firms laying off employees. In an announcement shared by the company’s CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli and reported by The Block, the crypto capability’s marketplace reduced its headcount by 38%. This represents about 100 employees. According to Marcelo, the decision was necessary due to an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
ROST - Free Report) : This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days. Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus. Ross Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ross Stores, Inc....
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc AAPL.O in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China. Apple fell 2.0% on news of reduced iPhone shipments from a Foxconn plant in...
Comments / 0