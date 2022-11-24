Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock fell 8.77% (As on November 24, 7:35:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 55% increase in the Net revenue to RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million). Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB792.9 million (US$111.5 million), representing an increase of 47.7% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased loan origination volume from the Company’s institutional funding partners. Other revenue was RMB101.4 million (US$14.3 million), compared with RMB40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services. Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were RMB217.5 million (US$30.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB213.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

