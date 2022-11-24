FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO