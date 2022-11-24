Read full article on original website
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
11/25 Girls BB Recap – Northrop, Columbia City win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop cruised past DeKalb while Columbia City had no problem with Bishop Luers to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night. Saniya Jackson tallied 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruins over the Barons 69-26. Riley Pepple added 14 points for Northrop. Columbia City’s Addison Baxter racked […]
Center Grove wins 6A state title… again
INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013. The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a […]
WANE-TV
Carroll students, families send team off before state title game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School students and families lined up along Carroll Road Friday afternoon to wish the football team luck as they headed to Indianapolis for the team’s upcoming state title game. The game will mark the Chargers’ first football state championship appearance when...
How to watch Adams Central state championship game
WANE 15 will provide complete coverage of both the Carroll and Adams Central title games.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
wfft.com
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- People learned historic Christmas traditions at the Old Fort on Saturday. The Christmas at the Fort event took spectators through time to learn how celebrations have changed. From the 18th century to the Vietnam War, the staff showed the adaptation of the holiday. Cory Balkenbusch...
wfft.com
New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming
Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and are ringing in the Christmas season at the city’s fourth annual Holiday Homecoming event. New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming. Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
WANE-TV
Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old Fort Wayne boy
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Traysean Walker, a missing 17-year-old from Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
WANE-TV
1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
wfft.com
Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
