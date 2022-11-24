ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

11/25 Girls BB Recap – Northrop, Columbia City win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop cruised past DeKalb while Columbia City had no problem with Bishop Luers to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night. Saniya Jackson tallied 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruins over the Barons 69-26. Riley Pepple added 14 points for Northrop. Columbia City’s Addison Baxter racked […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
FOX59

Center Grove wins 6A state title… again

INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013. The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Carroll students, families send team off before state title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School students and families lined up along Carroll Road Friday afternoon to wish the football team luck as they headed to Indianapolis for the team’s upcoming state title game. The game will mark the Chargers’ first football state championship appearance when...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?

In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wfft.com

New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming

Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and are ringing in the Christmas season at the city’s fourth annual Holiday Homecoming event. New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming. Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold weather takes a break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2022 Night of Lights coverage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
