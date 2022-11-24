Read full article on original website
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Apple has a huge problem with its supplier's iPhone factory in China
A violent workers' revolt at the world's largest iPhone factory this week in central China is further scrambling Apple's strained supply and highlighting how the country's stringent zero-Covid policy is hurting global technology firms. The troubles started last month when workers left the factory campus in Zhengzhou, the capital of...
US provides Chevron limited authorization to pump oil in Venezuela after reaching humanitarian agreement
The US has granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela following the announcement Saturday that the Venezuelan government and the opposition group have reached an agreement on humanitarian relief and will continue to negotiate for a solution to the country's chronic economic and political crisis, including a focus on the 2024 elections.
