Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
WANE-TV
Carroll students, families send team off before state title game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School students and families lined up along Carroll Road Friday afternoon to wish the football team luck as they headed to Indianapolis for the team’s upcoming state title game. The game will mark the Chargers’ first football state championship appearance when...
wfft.com
Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
How to watch Adams Central state championship game
WANE 15 will provide complete coverage of both the Carroll and Adams Central title games.
wfft.com
OwenStrong: 13-0 for Owen Scheele
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Back in June Carroll's senior-to-be quarterback Owen Scheele passed after a brief battle with cancer. Going into this football season, the Charger's focus was to play and honor Owen the best way they could, and they're doing just that. The Chargers are having the best...
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
verticalmag.com
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
wfft.com
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- People learned historic Christmas traditions at the Old Fort on Saturday. The Christmas at the Fort event took spectators through time to learn how celebrations have changed. From the 18th century to the Vietnam War, the staff showed the adaptation of the holiday. Cory Balkenbusch...
wfft.com
Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old male missing from Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 17-year-old male missing from Allen County. Traysean Walker was last seen at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Fort Wayne and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
Comments / 0