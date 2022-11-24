Read full article on original website
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood School Board honors National Merit Scholars
The Beachwood Board of Education recently honored seven Beachwood High School seniors who were named National Merit Scholars semifinalists and Commended students on Oct. 10. Semifinalists are Netta Haas and Kai Zheng. Commended students are Vincent Crenshaw, Maya Eisengart, Kaajal Krishnan, Rebecca Lawton and Dhruv Seth. “This is an amazing...
Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
Akron Leader Publications
Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles
COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Cleveland firefighter dedicated his life to faith, family, friends, loved ones say at public funeral service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As seats in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse filled up for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s funeral, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” played out of the loudspeakers over a slideshow of memories with family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters of the Cleveland Division of Fire.
Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
Now that John Marshall’s name is gone, what should the CSU College of Law be called? Editorial Board Roundtable
After more than two years of review, surveys and debate, the Cleveland State University board of trustees has voted unanimously to discard the John Marshall name from its law school, in part on the grounds of his slaveholding past. The decision took immediate effect, with plans to remove the Marshall name online and from signage.
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial
There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
Glenville runs through Jefferson Area, 52-7, on road to Canton and Division IV state final
PERRY, Ohio — Since the first week of the high school football season, D’Shawntae Jones has proclaimed his offensive line to be the state’s best. For Glenville’s opening possession Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV state semifinals in Perry, Jones ran around them more than behind them. That changed with one play on Glenville’s second possession: a 30-yard march after a bad punt by Jefferson Area that sent the Tarblooders on their way to a 52-7 victory and berth in next week’s state championship.
Community gathers for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick's funeral service
CLEVELAND — Family, firefighters and community members gathered to honor the life of a hero, fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday morning. Tetrick served in the Cleveland Division of Fire for over 27 years. He spent most of his career assigned to Cleveland Fire...
John Marshall’s name should not have been removed, but ‘CSU Law School’ is best alternative
To strip the name of John Marshall from the Cleveland State University law school because a small group of individuals believes that his personal life should outweigh his contributions to the foundations of American jurisprudence is completely absurd (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18).
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
Glenville marches to Canton with 52-7 win vs. Jefferson Area: Highlights, by the numbers
PERRY, Ohio — Despite Jefferson Area bringing a roster of just 26 players to the OHSAA Division IV football state semifinals, it had the full attention of Glenville. The Tarblooders didn’t let up Saturday night in their 52-7 victory at Perry’s Alumni Stadium, jumping out to a 36-point lead at halftime and setting the running clock in motion for the start of the third quarter.
Holy Name football’s historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal
EUCLID, Ohio — Only one team in each division ends a football season with a smile, the team that wins the state championship. Then again, maybe it depends on your perspective. After playing his heart out in a magnificent effort on defense, offense and special teams, Holy Name senior Austin Wondolowski had an interesting take Friday after his team was manhandled by Canfield in a Division III state semifinal, 38-21, at Euclid High School.
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Kirtland reaches 6th straight OHSAA state football final with 41-6 win over Fort Frye
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s unclear what can stop Kirtland’s football team this year. But we know that a state semifinal cannot. The Hornets (15-0) rolled Saturday in their Division VI state semifinal against Beverly Fort Frye, 41-6, earning a spot in their sixth straight OHSAA state final, and their 11th overall.
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Inside Cleveland’s last-ditch efforts to fight CPP class-action lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the trial date closed in on a long and winding class-action lawsuit filed by ratepayers of Cleveland Public Power, Cleveland attorneys turned to City Council for help on a last-ditch effort to derail the case. Council came through, even if unwittingly.
