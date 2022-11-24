ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood School Board honors National Merit Scholars

The Beachwood Board of Education recently honored seven Beachwood High School seniors who were named National Merit Scholars semifinalists and Commended students on Oct. 10. Semifinalists are Netta Haas and Kai Zheng. Commended students are Vincent Crenshaw, Maya Eisengart, Kaajal Krishnan, Rebecca Lawton and Dhruv Seth. “This is an amazing...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment

CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial

There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Glenville runs through Jefferson Area, 52-7, on road to Canton and Division IV state final

PERRY, Ohio — Since the first week of the high school football season, D’Shawntae Jones has proclaimed his offensive line to be the state’s best. For Glenville’s opening possession Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV state semifinals in Perry, Jones ran around them more than behind them. That changed with one play on Glenville’s second possession: a 30-yard march after a bad punt by Jefferson Area that sent the Tarblooders on their way to a 52-7 victory and berth in next week’s state championship.
CLEVELAND, OH
Glenville marches to Canton with 52-7 win vs. Jefferson Area: Highlights, by the numbers

PERRY, Ohio — Despite Jefferson Area bringing a roster of just 26 players to the OHSAA Division IV football state semifinals, it had the full attention of Glenville. The Tarblooders didn’t let up Saturday night in their 52-7 victory at Perry’s Alumni Stadium, jumping out to a 36-point lead at halftime and setting the running clock in motion for the start of the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Holy Name football’s historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal

EUCLID, Ohio — Only one team in each division ends a football season with a smile, the team that wins the state championship. Then again, maybe it depends on your perspective. After playing his heart out in a magnificent effort on defense, offense and special teams, Holy Name senior Austin Wondolowski had an interesting take Friday after his team was manhandled by Canfield in a Division III state semifinal, 38-21, at Euclid High School.
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
