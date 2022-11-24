After falling to a three-month low of 137.65 last week, the USD/JPY currency pair went above the psychological level of 142.00 for the first time. On Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair moves away from its lowest point since August 29 (137.65). Spot prices fell back to the middle of the 139.00s during the first half of the European session as intraday gains stalled near the 140.30 region ceiling.

5 DAYS AGO