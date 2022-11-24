Read full article on original website
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales
The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
GBPUSD Rising Wedge Formation
GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs
The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/USD Rallies Towards 1.0400 Ahead of Thanksgiving
The EUR/USD currency pair on Wednesday rallied towards the 1.0400 level ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
Over Medium Run, USD/JPY is Expected to Stage Strong Recovery
After falling to a three-month low of 137.65 last week, the USD/JPY currency pair went above the psychological level of 142.00 for the first time. On Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair moves away from its lowest point since August 29 (137.65). Spot prices fell back to the middle of the 139.00s during the first half of the European session as intraday gains stalled near the 140.30 region ceiling.
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 18, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index stopped moving lower toward the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index starts moving upward but had no strong bullish momentum. It seems the index will close between 105.00 – 107.50 this week. As long as there is no close below the 105.00 – 105.50 area or the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of bullish continuation.
EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
US Dollar Index Extends Declines Below 106.150 After Durable Goods Data
The US dollar index on Wednesday extended declines to trade below 106.150 after the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
USD/CAD Testing Channel Resistance at 1.3450
USDCAD is trending lower inside a descending channel on its short-term time frames and is currently testing resistance. Price could be in for a continuation of the downtrend if the ceiling holds. This potential resistance is around the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which is below the 200 SMA to...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade Closer to 1.3350
The USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday pulled back off the trendline resistance at about 1.3425 to trade at about 1.3350. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now dropped to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/JPY Dashes Two-Day Rebound Amid Anxious US Treasury Yields, Japan’s High Inflation
As bulls sleep in Europe on Friday morning, the USD/JPY falls to around 140.00. The Yen pair should stop going down every week. Bond dealers are worried about a recession because of the Fed’s strong words. James Bullard and Neel Kashkari were the most recent ones. Bullard questioned what the market was saying about the Fed’s next rate hike, and Kashkari questioned the direction of the rate hikes.
AUD/USD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6767 after bouncing off the 100-hour MA earlier in the week. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation after the mid-week rebound. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels...
EUR/USD Pair Appears Ready to Breach Below 1.0300
As Asian trading starts, EURUSD is getting close to 1.0300. After hitting its low on Friday, the asset has attracted buyers and may now focus on how people feel about risks. The risk profile isn’t under stress, which should help currencies that are seen as riskier. Friday was a...
