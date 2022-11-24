China's Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions

Read full article on original website
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Iran's World Cup Team Just Beat Wales & Here's Why Their Country Is Divided Over It
You'd think Iran's first victory at the World Cup in decades would bring citizens together in celebration, but things are a lot more complicated than that for Iranians right now. Iran has been gripped by protests ever since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died while in the...
Official 'no longer employed' at London's U.S. Embassy for supporting England in World Cup
An official “is no longer employed at the U.S. Embassy in London,” after he declared his support for England ahead of Friday’s World Cup clash with America. Before the goal-less draw in Qatar, the embassy posted a video on its official Twitter account, joking that spokesperson Aaron Snipe had been fired before the game.
