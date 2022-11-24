Read full article on original website
Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland’s 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off. Brinae Alexander hit three 3-pointers in the Terps’ biggest quarter of the season and was 5 of 7 from distance to finish with 17 points. Lavender Briggs contributed 10 points as the three transfers had their biggest outputs of the season for Maryland. Maryland went 7 of 10 behind the arc and shot 55% in the second half. Maliyah Johnson had 15 points for the Panthers.
Alabama’s offense returned to form in the Iron Bowl as change looms
This Iron Bowl lacked the drama and lasting moments of others in the past decade, but few of the rivalry’s 86 previous games saw Alabama’s offense perform like it did Saturday night. The Tide trotted into the locker room at halftime with 348 yards and 35 points, then...
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl
Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
