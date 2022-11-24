ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

KTVZ

Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland’s 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off. Brinae Alexander hit three 3-pointers in the Terps’ biggest quarter of the season and was 5 of 7 from distance to finish with 17 points. Lavender Briggs contributed 10 points as the three transfers had their biggest outputs of the season for Maryland. Maryland went 7 of 10 behind the arc and shot 55% in the second half. Maliyah Johnson had 15 points for the Panthers.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident

A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

