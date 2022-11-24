Read full article on original website
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
ABC 15 News
Tanger Outlets packed with Black Friday shoppers despite inflation
GLENDALE, AZ — There were no signs of a down economy at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale this Black Friday. Thousands of shoppers moved shoulder to shoulder, and bag to bag in search of the best Black Friday deals. "I enjoy the crowds, seeing everybody out with their families,"...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Quarter ushers in the holiday season with its annual Santa social Nov. 26
Scottsdale Quarter, the Valley’s premier open-air shopping destination with more than 90 popular retail and dining choices, will usher in the holiday season with The Santa Social, its highly-anticipated holiday kick-off event on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 8 p.m. in The Quad. The popular event, now in...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
KTAR.com
Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa
PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
KTAR.com
How these 2 luxury Valley homes sold during a cooling housing market
Luxury real estate agents continue to close deals at a time when mortgage interest rates have doubled since January. That’s because cash buyers continue to flock to the Valley with millions of dollars in their pockets to buy mansions in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. They get bigger homes on larger parcels than what they’ve been paying in other states.
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
WBUR
High interest rates splash cold water on red-hot Phoenix housing market
The once-red-hot housing market in Phoenix ground to a halt in recent months as mortgages rates crept up to 7%. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd met with realtor Sarah Sakalauski at a Phoenix home she's trying to sell to discuss the challenges and opportunities in this turbulent economy.
Phoenix New Times
Start Your Day Off Right With a Sweet Stack. These 5 Restaurants Make the Best Pancakes in the Valley
They are the ultimate morning treat, whether enjoyed as a stack drizzled with warm syrup or a shorter version served alongside scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. We're referring to pancakes, of course, the comforting breakfast food that never gets old. While there are many places to grab a doughy, buttery...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
themesatribune.com
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
