Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James after she served him with a $250 million fraud lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump is suing New York State Attorney General Letitia James. James filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children in September. In his complaint, Trump accused James of a "war of intimidation and harassment." Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening...
Judge tells Trump to hurry up and figure out who's representing him in new E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, saying he's 'known this was coming for months'
"He would be well advised to decide who's representing him in it because that will have to be resolved promptly," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
CNN — A New York judge threw out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of...
Responding to yet another Trump lawsuit, New York AG Letitia James says he's still committing fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to a new lawsuit Donald Trump filed against her. Trump accuses the attorney general of abusing her power by investigating him and his family. She alleges Trump is still committing fraud and is "seeking to put assets beyond this Court's reach." Hours after...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles
While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says
Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support. Politico reported a roundup...
MSNBC
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions
Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Ivana Trump's townhome that just hit the market for $26.5M was purchased on the heels of a messy divorce and reflects the opulence of Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' era
Ivana Trump's Upper East Side townhome has an asking price of $26.5 million. She purchased the home in 1992, the same year she finalized her divorce from Donald Trump. The interior reflects a bygone era of Donald Trump's celebrity and one of his favorite colors: gold. It's 1992. Ivana Trump...
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics
The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.
Don Jr. missed Trump's 2024 campaign launch because he was hunting and couldn't get a flight, report says
Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 bid at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was notably absent despite being a major supporter. He planned to come from a hunting trip, but was unable to get a flight, The Daily Beast reported. Donald Trump Jr. missed...
Fox Business host tells Lara Trump her father-in-law Donald has lost his 'old magic'
Fox Business host Stuart Varney said there wasn't a "great reception" to Trump's campaign launch. He asked Lara Trump if it was possible that her father-in-law had lost his "old magic." Varney also brought up on Wednesday how no elected GOP officials were at Trump's announcement. In an awkward on-air...
Comments / 0