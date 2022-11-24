Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season
Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
citysuntimes.com
Find one-of-a-kind gifts, support local artists at Winter Artisan Market
On Dec. 2 and 3, the Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces to present the Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers. This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which...
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
AZFamily
Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
kjzz.org
Arizona Auto Show returns to Phoenix Convention Center
After a two-year hiatus, the Arizona International Auto Show returns to the Phoenix Convention Center for the holiday weekend. Hundreds of new cars, trucks and crossover SUVs will be unlocked and open for visitors to explore without sales pressure. The show offers a chance for people to learn about the latest technologies and experience all electric vehicles by taking outdoor test drives.
