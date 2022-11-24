Body of Israeli teen taken by militants returned to family

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JERUSALEM (AP) — The body of an Israeli teen that was snatched by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital was returned to his family on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The teenager was from Israel’s Druze Arab minority. Its members serve in the Israeli security forces and also have links to Palestinians. The incident threatened to ratchet up already boiling tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

The family of 17-year-old Tiran Fero said Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin entered the hospital where he was being treated after a car crash. They disconnected him from hospital equipment while he was still alive and took him away, according to his father, Husam Fero.

The Israeli military said Tiran Fero was already dead when he was snatched and that the circumstances of his death remained under investigation. The military did not offer evidence and Fero’s father did not elaborate on his claim that his son was alive when he was taken.

An Israeli military official said the return of the body was conducted through the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in areas of the West Bank, and that no negotiations were made with the gunmen who held the body. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Akram Rajoub, the Palestinian governor of Jenin, told Israel’s Kan public radio that the abduction of Fero’s body was “a big mistake,” and that Palestinian officials made great efforts to secure its release. He extended condolences to Fero’s family and the Druze community.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the abduction and no militant group has claimed responsibility for the act. Palestinian militants in the past have carried out kidnappings to seek concessions from Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked Palestinian officials “who worked tirelessly” for the return of Fero’s body.

“This is a basic, humanitarian measure taken after a horrific incident,” he said.

The incident angered the Druze community, which demanded the body be returned.

Police said on Thursday that they were investigating an incident in which three Palestinian laborers were allegedly attacked by residents of the overwhelmingly Druze village of Yarka in the Galilee. Police said officers found the three Palestinians, injured and bound, and freed them.

The police did not say whether the incident was related to the snatching of Fero.

Also Thursday, thousands of mourners took part in the funeral of two Palestinians who had died of wounds they suffered earlier from Israeli fire. A 22-year-old civilian, Mohammed Abu Kushuk, was wounded Tuesday night during an Israeli raid in Nablus. Militant Mohammed Herzallah, 30, was wounded during clashes with Israeli forces in July.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks in the spring killed 19 people in Israel.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Another eight Israelis have been killed in a fresh wave of Palestinian attacks in recent weeks. On Wednesday, twin explosions at two bus stops in Jerusalem killed a teen and wounded at least 18 people.

Comments / 111

Bilbo B.
5d ago

Disgusting people don't respect the living and certainly not the dead. Shame on them all. Evict the perpetrators families to Iran.

Reply(38)
39
Tedderman johns
5d ago

Dozens of Palestinian children have been killed by the Israeli Defense Force in just the past month or so.

Reply(14)
17
Michael Irizarry
5d ago

a tooth for a tooth.their killing "palastilean's"for their land,so they build new home's for them self's.been going on,for yrs.

Reply(7)
11
BBC

Autistic Palestinian teen's killing casts spotlight on Israel tactics

Fulla Masalmeh was buried on her 16th birthday in a grave sealed with cement and marked by a single bunch of flowers. Her family had planned a party that day, but instead said goodbye to their "wonderful and beautiful" daughter who had lived with the challenges of autism and an upbringing in poverty.
The Jewish Press

A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press

Terrified of the Druze, Arabs Return Stolen Boy’s Body

30 hours after Tiran Fero was murdered in a Jenin hospital and his body stolen by terrorists within the Palestinian Authority controlled city, Fero’s body was returned to his family early Thursday morning. Fero, an 18-year-old Israeli-Druze high school student from Daliat El Carmel was driving in PA controlled Jenin when he was in a car accident. His friend who was with him was taken to an Israeli hospital, but Fero was taken, alive, to a hospital in Jenin.
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
