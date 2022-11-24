Read full article on original website
Razorbacks Win Paradise Jam, Remain Undefeated
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (8-0) is coming back to Fayetteville with the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament Championship and three more wins, highlighted by the Razorbacks’ 69-53 victory over No. 25 Kansas State (7-1). The victory on Saturday night handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Chrissy Carr paced the Razorbacks against her former team with 19 points and earned a spot on the five-person All-Tournament Team. Makayla Daniels logged 13 points and six boards and won the tournament’s MVP honors after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the week.
Soccer Takes on Florida State for Shot at College Cup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 3-seed Razorbacks will face the reigning national champion and 1-seed Florida State on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the College Cup. First kick at the Seminole Soccer Complex is set for 4 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Hogs...
Razorbacks Cap Regular Season With Fifth Consecutive Sweep
The Hogs closed out the regular season in commanding fashion as Arkansas earned its fifth consecutive sweep, and second in as many nights over the Auburn Tigers. The win made the Hogs’ final regular season record 20-8 overall, 11-7 in the SEC. It is the first time since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns that Arkansas has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.
Soccer Eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Top-seeded Florida State made an early second-half goal stick to defeat 3-seed Arkansas, 1-0, in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. The Razorbacks controlled a majority of the possession in the first 45 minutes and fired off four shots by the 25-minute mark. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara came up...
Neighbors Earns 200th Win in Game One of Paradise Jam
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (6-0) earned a hard-fought win over Northern Arizona (3-3) in the first of three games at the Paradise Jam. NAU led for 10 minutes in the first half, but after a 12-0 run by Arkansas before halftime, the Razorbacks never looked back. Samara Spencer played a big role in the Razorbacks finding a roll, finishing with a career-high 27 points off 10 field goals. With the 82-73 win, head coach Mike Neighbors secured his 200th career win.
Hogs Fall to Missouri, 29-27
1Q, 5:26 – Touchdown Arkansas. Hogs find the end zone first as Jefferson rushes up the middle for six. Jefferson finds a way to stay alive in the pocket and keep the Hogs driving. 2Q, 9:26 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson connects with Landers for the 27-yard touchdown. 2Q,...
10 Things to Know - Missouri
The Hogs, bowl eligible for the third straight year, wrap up the regular season this week, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Faurot Field on CBS. 10 Things...
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
Flooding forces closure of Baldwin Beach Park; Staff shortages shut down three pools
Baldwin Beach Park is closed today because of flooding caused by heavy rains yesterday, and staff shortages are shutting down three Maui County pools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The three pools closed today are: the Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool and New Wailuku Pool. The...
