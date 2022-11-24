ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (8-0) is coming back to Fayetteville with the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament Championship and three more wins, highlighted by the Razorbacks’ 69-53 victory over No. 25 Kansas State (7-1). The victory on Saturday night handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Chrissy Carr paced the Razorbacks against her former team with 19 points and earned a spot on the five-person All-Tournament Team. Makayla Daniels logged 13 points and six boards and won the tournament’s MVP honors after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the week.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO