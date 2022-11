SUPAI — The red rock walls of Havasu Canyon reverberated with the rapid thump of helicopter blades as a Bell LongRanger set down on the grassy helipad in the flattest spot in the town. The blades barely slowed as passengers and cargo were quickly offloaded, and people headed out of the canyon were as swiftly brought onboard. The scene was repeated throughout a November day as load after load arrived. Nearby, the famed U.S. Postal Service mule...

