Amsterdam, the Netherlands – November 30, 2022 – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an agreement to acquire a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $102 million. A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single Biologics License Application (BLA), which reduces the target review period and may lead to an expedited approval.

