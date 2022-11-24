Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Azerion sets out its future strategic priorities
Amsterdam, 30 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has set out its strategic priorities in the journey to become the go-to-partner for advertisers for an easy-to-use, competitively priced and brand-safe digital environment. The Strategy Deep Dive presentation is available on www.azerion.com/investors. Umut Akpinar, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “I am excited...
Bakersfield Californian
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – November 30, 2022 – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an agreement to acquire a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $102 million. A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single Biologics License Application (BLA), which reduces the target review period and may lead to an expedited approval.
Bakersfield Californian
Rewind Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Stephen Burbidge to its Management Team
- Former GlaxoSmithKline and Proximagen executive adds to Rewind´s drug discovery and development expertise. Leuven, Belgium, November 29, 2022 --- Rewind Therapeutics, a company developing first-in-class treatments for demyelination-associated diseases, today announced that Dr. Stephen Burbidge has been appointed to the Company´s management team as Head of Research and Discovery.
Benzinga
Wipro Taps Verizon To Help Drive Cloud And Network Transformation
Verizon Communications Inc VZ Verizon Business forged a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited WIT, a technology services and consulting company, that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses. Wipro's NaaS solution, powered by Verizon Business, will include a range of pre-configured and tested service...
Comments / 0