Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
NBC Sports
Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Germany will already be in desperation mode when they face Spain in the most anticipated fixture of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Sunday. After blowing their 1-0 lead with only 15 minutes remaining, Germany went on to lose to Japan in their World Cup opener. If Japan beat Costa Rica, who conceded seven goals to Spain on Wednesday, a loss on Sunday would eliminate Germany from the knockout rounds.
Sporting News
How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Keysher Fuller’s late strike stuns Japan and revives Costa Rica’s World Cup
Keysher Fuller scored with Costa Rica’s first shot on target at the Qatar World Cup, ensuring a 1-0 victory against a frustrated Japan side
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
Iran's soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iranian World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online
Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupThe stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make...
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
TechRadar
Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, team news
Japan pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament in midweek, and they'll stand a very, very good chance of going through to the knockouts today with another victory over Costa Rica. The Central American side were atrocious in their opener and would rank dead last in most people's World Cup power rankings. Will they show a bit of fight or bow out with a whimper? It's a scorching hot day in Al Rayyan, and here's how to watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
France vs Denmark live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022
How to watch a France vs Denmark live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch, team news, football without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Switzerland will become the latest side to test any fallibilities in 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil when they lock horns with the early Group G leaders on Monday. Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game as Switzerland began with victory over Cameroon, extending their winning run in competitive fixtures to four matches.
How to watch the Spain vs Germany World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere
Here's how to watch the Spain vs Germany World Cup 2022 game, from anywhere in the world.
Sporting News
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Sporting News
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
World Cup live scores, updates: Redemption for Costa Rica; US Soccer shows support for Iranian women
While Germany faces a desperate situation against Spain, Canada - in its first World Cup since 1986 - returns to action against Croatia.
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds, time
Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, will look to get their campaign back on track when they face familiar foe Mexico on Saturday. Lionel Messi and company are coming off of that shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and have no more margin for error as they aim to position themselves in the top two of Group C ahead of their final match against Poland. Mexico are also looking for their first win but are sitting in a better position after drawing Poland in the opener. Argentina and Mexico played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups knockout stages with the South Americans winning both.
