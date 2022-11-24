The NFL draft community loves a young player with a ton of upside and that fits Penn State’s rising offensive line prospect Olu Fashanu perfectly. That fact alone makes the decision he made on Monday all the more shocking as he was universally seen as a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially the class’s top offensive tackle too. Fashanu took to social media to announce he will be back for Penn State in the 2023 season as he looks to achieve more of his dreams and goals on and off the field. This is fantastic news for Penn State as they seemingly discovered a new offensive identity this year led by the run game. Add in the fact that Drew Allar will be taking over as quarterback and getting the keystone of the offensive line back is going to pay massive dividends. Not to mention, it set social media ablaze with people excited and down about the decision. Olu Fashanuhttps://twitter.com/olu_fashanu/status/1597345984350105600Tyler Calvaruso, 247 Lionshttps://twitter.com/tyler_calvaruso/status/1597348654649868288Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk and NBChttps://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1597347901704896512Pete Thamel, ESPNhttps://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1597344106228768768Rob Paul, Blue Chip Scoutinghttps://twitter.com/Rob__Paul/status/1597348482368827394JaJuan Sneider, Penn State Co-Offensive Coordinatorhttps://twitter.com/coachseider/status/1597348479046938625Ian Cumming, Pro Football Networkhttps://twitter.com/IC_Draft/status/1597347323566501888Daniel Gallen, 247 Sportshttps://twitter.com/danieljtgallen/status/1597346442947227648Audrey Snyder, The Athletichttps://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1597346338869760001Dane Brugler, The Athletichttps://twitter.com/dpbrugler/status/159734663758390067211

