Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer; a toughness battle; delays of game; and cherishing the rivalry: Buckeye Talk rants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at halftime of the 118th edition of The Game:. * Michigan was fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game coming in, averaging 244 yards. But the Wolverines have been neutered on the ground by the absence of star back Blake Corum. He hurt his knee last week and tried to go in a brace, but he carried twice for six yards and hasn’t returned. The Wolverines ran it 11 times for 10 yards in the first half, but have managed to stay competitive with their passing game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO