Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer; a toughness battle; delays of game; and cherishing the rivalry: Buckeye Talk rants

Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
Why C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it on Ohio State football’s pivotal punt vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
Watch Ohio State players sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ to fans after heartbreaking loss to Michigan in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football players sang a subdued version of “Carmen Ohio” to the fans in the south end zone after Saturday’s heartbreaking 45-23 loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Things looked good for the Buckeyes early in the game, but numerous big...
Ohio State loses to Michigan: What went wrong for the Buckeyes, and what to do now -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this postgame edition of Buckeye Talk after Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means break down Ohio State’s second straight loss in The Game and what it means for both programs. First (0:30), the discussion is about where...
Michigan sets Ohio State football back 2 decades by beating the Buckeyes at their own game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses CFP consideration, says Buckeyes weren't 'outmatched in terms of overall play' vs. Michigan
Ryan Day went to the podium after the disappointing loss to Michigan on Saturday. The Ohio State HC made the case for Ohio State to still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Day stated that he didn’t think Ohio State was necessarily outmatched during the 2nd half. Day thought...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at the half, as Wolverines hang in without a run game: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at halftime of the 118th edition of The Game:. * Michigan was fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game coming in, averaging 244 yards. But the Wolverines have been neutered on the ground by the absence of star back Blake Corum. He hurt his knee last week and tried to go in a brace, but he carried twice for six yards and hasn’t returned. The Wolverines ran it 11 times for 10 yards in the first half, but have managed to stay competitive with their passing game.
Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
Does Michigan see Ohio State as its little brother after two straight convincing wins in The Game?
COLUMBUS – Senior linebacker Michael Barrett draped his Big Ten East title shirt over the podium at Ohio Stadium. The question: Has Michigan regained control of the rivalry?. Barrett’s answer: “I don’t really got much to say about that.”. He doesn’t have to. Last year, after...
Michigan football players plant flag at midfield logo of Ohio Stadium after blowing out Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan football did something it hadn’t done in 22 years when it beat Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, 45-23. After the win, the Wolverines did something that Ohio State fans are familiar with. Michigan players took a team flag to the midfield logo at...
Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
NBC4 Columbus
Michigan spoils OSU's unbeaten season, 45-23
Michigan spoils OSU's unbeaten season, 45-23. FULL GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3GPpX1k. Michigan spoils OSU's unbeaten season, 45-23. FULL GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3GPpX1k. Police continue investigation into August hit-and-run …. The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in the investigation into an assault that occurred on August 3, 2022, in...
Look: Urban Meyer Had "M" Removed From His Name Today
Now years removed from his Ohio State career, Urban Meyer is still participating in a long-standing rivalry tradition. During Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox Sports analyst had the "M" in his name crossed out. The Buckeyes faithful have been taking part in this rivalry-week tradition for decades, crossing out...
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
