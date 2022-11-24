Read full article on original website
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Sam Bankman-Fried Says “Sorry” to FTX Employees in Internal Letter
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has apologized to employees of the company and former colleagues explaining the reason for the collapse of FTX. In an internal letter, SBF explained that a string of events resulted in the collapse of FTX. He explained it started during the market...
Sam Bankman-Fried wrote FTX employees a letter to break down why the crypto exchange crashed
Bankman-Fried apologized again to FTX employees and threw more light on why the cryptocurrency exchange failed. The letter released on Tuesday suggested that SBF regrets filing for bankruptcy earlier in November. Also, the FTX founder believes saving the crypto exchange is not impossible. Another letter from Sam Bankman-Fried to FTX...
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained properly bid above the $0.35 help towards the US Greenback. XRP value appears to be eyeing a recent rally in direction of the $0.45 stage. Ripple began an honest enhance from the $0.32 help zone towards the US greenback. The worth is now buying and selling above $0.350...
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX’s closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried “proved that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ conflict of interest,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.
Criminals profit over 5000% following reawakening of 10,000 Bitcoin
A crypto wallet belonging to a defunct Russian crypto exchange BTC-e moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) ($165 million) on Nov. 23 to two unidentified wallets. Chainalysis reported on Nov. 23 that BTC-e had begun withdrawal from its wallet nearly a month ago. On Oct. 26, successors of the defunct exchange sent small amounts of Bitcoin to a Russian electronic payments service, Webmoney.
Bankman-Fried’s Parents Reportedly Spend Millions on Properties in the Bahamas
SBF’s parents are also signatories on a property with a value of $16.4 million. Seven opulent condos were included in the purchased premises. Top officials at the defunct exchange FTX run by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), as well as his parents, spent $121 million in Bahamas investment. 19 residences in total were bought over two years, according to the investigation.
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s worth retraces to its 200 days vary as the worth goals for a breakout forward of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s worth stays robust as bulls reclaim $6 regardless of uncertainty out there merchants and traders stay cautious. LINK’s worth bounces from a low of...
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible
DOGE’s value holds above $0.08 as the worth gears for a rally to a potential excessive of $0.15. DOGE’s value stays robust as bulls reclaim $0.088 regardless of uncertainty available in the market merchants and traders stay cautious. DOGE’s value bounces from a low of $0.07 on the...
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum began a good restoration wave above $1,180 towards the US Greenback. ETH may begin a contemporary decline if it stays under the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to realize tempo for a transfer above the $1,230 resistance stage. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,170 and the 100...
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence
Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
Voyager token (VGX/USD) jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Studies of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was on the centre of retail curiosity on Thursday, witnessing a surge in buying and selling volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto agency Voyager Digital was strongly talked about on social buying and selling platforms. Optimistic cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool PEGA will launch in 2023
PEGA Pool is ready to launch subsequent yr and can turn out to be the primary eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool on the planet. PEGA Mining is targeted on lowering the environmental results of Bitcoin mining. Purchasers that be part of the “Early Entry” ready listing would profit from a everlasting...
“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why
Here is the next price target for Chainlink (LINK/USD)
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day profitable streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance on the 50-day MA. Traders should purchase on potential correction and goal $8. An intraday achieve of 4% on Friday was sufficient to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is...
Ankr Network token (ANKR/USD) jumps 6% to resistance
Ankr Community token rose after changing into a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token might right regardless of the intraday good points. Ankr Community (ANKR/USD) witnessed elevated investor curiosity on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The good points mirrored optimistic cryptocurrency news. Consideration is not going to shift as to whether the token will maintain good points because it hits a key resistance degree.
